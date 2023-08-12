Lahore [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): The Lahore police suspended eight personnel for harassing commuting families at the Babu Sabu check post on Friday, reported Dawn.

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) witnessed that several policemen were harassing the families for bribes. Following this, the DIG complained and the necessary action was taken.

According to a police source, DIG Rifat Raja was passing through in his car on Thursday night when he noticed that some of the police personnel at the Babu Sabu check post flashing torch lights to check the people in the cars, Dawn reported.

The DIG added that some of the policemen ignored commuters' requests to not flash torchlight on the faces of women.

They repeated the same act with the DIG who was in plainclothes at that time.

Following the incident, the officer informed the Loahore police high-ups about the harassment of the families at one of the busiest police check posts in the city, according to Dawn.

Furthermore, the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was dispatched to the scene and the DIG then identified those policemen who were taking bribes from the commuters at the Babu Sabu check post.

The Lahore police high-ups suspended eight policemen, including the Sherakot Station House Officer and head of the check post, according to Dawn. (ANI)

