Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday once again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a 190 million-pound case till February 23, ARY News reported.

According to the report, this comes as an accountability court judge had to contest the hearing of the case at Adiala Jail but the newly appointed judge, Nasir Javed Rana, has yet to take charge in his new posting.

It may be recalled that on previous hearings, Judge Muhammad Bashir was not available, so the indictment was postponed. A new judge was appointed in place of judge Muhammad Bashir who has applied for long leave till his retirement.

ARY News reported that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted PKR 50 billion--190 million pounds at the time--sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered the Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

Earlier last year, Nadeem Afzal Chan, the former special assistant on parliamentary coordination to Imran Khan, refused to testify against the former Pakistan Prime Minister in connection with the National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal worth 190 million pounds, ARY News reported.

Chan has stated that NAB had inquired into the case and he shared whatever information he had, adding that he won't testify against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman in court since he is in jail.

"When he [Khan] was in power, I used to tell him these things. However, he is in jail now and my school of thought is not that of talking against someone who is oppressed or incarcerated," he stated. (ANI)

