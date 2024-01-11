World News | Pakistan Apex Court Senior-most Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan Resigns

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. In a shocking development, the Pakistan Supreme Court's senior-most judge, Ijaz Ul Ahsan, resigned on Thursday, a day after Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigned from office, marking significant changes in the leadership structure of the top court.

Agency News ANI| Jan 11, 2024 09:28 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Pakistan Apex Court Senior-most Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan Resigns
Supreme Court of Pakistan (File Photo)

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): In a shocking development, the Pakistan Supreme Court's senior-most judge, Ijaz Ul Ahsan, resigned on Thursday, a day after Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigned from office, marking significant changes in the leadership structure of the top court.

Ahsan, who would become the next chief justice of Pakistan after Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi, which has raised concerns over his untimely departure.

Also Read | India on China-Bhutan Boundary Talks: Closely Monitoring Thimphu’s Talks With Beijing, Says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

This comes a day after Justice (retd) Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi's resignation, which has also been accepted by President Arif Alvi.

Reportedly, Ahsan would have become the chief justice, the highest judicial office in the country that comes with supreme power, after CJP Isa's term concluded in October this year, according to Geo News.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Sworn In As Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Fifth Term.

Moreover, both judges were considered 'close' to former CJP Umar Ata Bandial, with analysts noting that the jurists were involved in issuing controversial orders--along with another judge, Justice Munib Akhtar.

Raising concerns, senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada wondered why a person who would become the CJP in 10 months would resign prematurely.

"If he feared that he would face charges, then he should have stayed and faced them like Qazi Faez Isa did," Khanzada said.

Earlier in April last year, a lawyer filed a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against then-CJP Bandial and three other judges--Justice Ahsan, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Naqvi.

Moreover, Ahsan was also a part of the infamous Panama Papers bench that disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

He was also appointed to oversee the proceedings of the references that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been asked to file by the top court against Nawaz, his family members, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Meanwhile, legal expert Reema Omer said, "His jurisprudence has always remained controversial. He has not passed orders that are worth praising." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Festivals
    Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: From Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: From Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India
  • Videos
    PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India’s Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai On January 12 PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India’s Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai On January 12
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Pakistan Apex Court Senior-most Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan Resigns

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. In a shocking development, the Pakistan Supreme Court's senior-most judge, Ijaz Ul Ahsan, resigned on Thursday, a day after Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigned from office, marking significant changes in the leadership structure of the top court.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 11, 2024 09:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Pakistan Apex Court Senior-most Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan Resigns
    Supreme Court of Pakistan (File Photo)

    Islamabad [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): In a shocking development, the Pakistan Supreme Court's senior-most judge, Ijaz Ul Ahsan, resigned on Thursday, a day after Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigned from office, marking significant changes in the leadership structure of the top court.

    Ahsan, who would become the next chief justice of Pakistan after Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi, which has raised concerns over his untimely departure.

    Also Read | India on China-Bhutan Boundary Talks: Closely Monitoring Thimphu’s Talks With Beijing, Says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

    This comes a day after Justice (retd) Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi's resignation, which has also been accepted by President Arif Alvi.

    Reportedly, Ahsan would have become the chief justice, the highest judicial office in the country that comes with supreme power, after CJP Isa's term concluded in October this year, according to Geo News.

    Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Sworn In As Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Fifth Term.

    Moreover, both judges were considered 'close' to former CJP Umar Ata Bandial, with analysts noting that the jurists were involved in issuing controversial orders--along with another judge, Justice Munib Akhtar.

    Raising concerns, senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada wondered why a person who would become the CJP in 10 months would resign prematurely.

    "If he feared that he would face charges, then he should have stayed and faced them like Qazi Faez Isa did," Khanzada said.

    Earlier in April last year, a lawyer filed a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against then-CJP Bandial and three other judges--Justice Ahsan, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Naqvi.

    Moreover, Ahsan was also a part of the infamous Panama Papers bench that disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

    He was also appointed to oversee the proceedings of the references that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been asked to file by the top court against Nawaz, his family members, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

    Meanwhile, legal expert Reema Omer said, "His jurisprudence has always remained controversial. He has not passed orders that are worth praising." (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    IND vs AFG
    500K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
    200K+ searches
    Earthquake Today
    100K+ searches
    Polycab share price
    100K+ searches
    Killer Soup
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra Comes In Support Of Munawar Faruqui, Imparts Words of Wisdom to the Comedian (View Post)

  • Wanindu Hasaranga Registers Fifth-Best Bowling Figures in Men’s One Day Internationals, Takes 7/19 During SL vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024

  • Akshay Kumar Leaves Fans Impressed As He Ditches His Fancy Ride To Travel in Mumbai Metro for Work (Watch Video)

  • Non-Veg Food Served Instead of Veg Meal on Air India Flight From Calicut to Mumbai; Passenger Slams Airline on Social Media (See Pics)

  • Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: From Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    IND vs AFG
    500K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
    200K+ searches
    Earthquake Today
    100K+ searches
    Polycab share price
    100K+ searches
    Killer Soup
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot