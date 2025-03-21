Peshawar, Mar 21 (PTI) A Pakistan Army captain and at least seven terrorists associated with a banned outfit were killed during a gunfight in the country's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, sources said.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Karri Malang area of the Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan.

Three more soldiers were injured in the operation.

