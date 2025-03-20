Jerusalem, March 20: Air raid sirens have sounded in central Jerusalem and other parts of Israel after a missile launch from Yemen, the Israeli army announced. The launch came hours after Israel said it intercepted another missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebel group. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip Hit Multiple Homes, Killing at Least 85 Palestinians.

The Iranian-backed Houthis resumed attacks on Israel this week following the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)