Islamabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday ordered his top commanders to keep operational readiness and continue efforts to tackle the threat of terrorism.

Gen Bajwa made the remarks while presiding over the 250th Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

He "directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan must continue," it said.

The participants undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

Expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the top commanders resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood victims.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed army formations to render all possible support to the flood victims. "Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress," he said.

Torrential rains and floods across Pakistan have killed more than 900 people and injured nearly 1,300 since June this year, according to official data on Thursday.

The devastating floods have brought unprecedented loss where at least 495,259 houses have been damaged. It has also destroyed 3,037 km of roads and washed away 130 bridges.

