Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): Baloch families continued their protests for the 26th day, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, as reported by the group on Sunday.

According to a post by BYC, the families continue with their protest amidst harsh weather conditions.

Also Read | US-Russia Summit: Ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Meet in Alaska, Vice President JD Vance Says 'America Seeking Ukrainian Conflict End on Current Frontlines'.

It further noted that instead of addressing their legitimate demands, Pakistani authorities maintain road blockades, conduct surveillance, and harass participants.

BYC wrote on X, "Day 𝟮𝟲 - Islamabad Sit-In Today marks the 26th consecutive day of the Baloch families' sit-in in Islamabad, held to demand the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Amidst scorching heat, these families including elderly women and young children remain on the roadside without shelter, as authorities continue to deny them the right to set up a camp. The road to the Islamabad Press Club remains sealed, cutting them off from the space traditionally meant for victims to raise their voices. Instead of addressing their legitimate demands, Pakistani authorities maintain road blockades, conduct surveillance, and harass participants."https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1954521890607026454 Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights. Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law. The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to transparently investigate or resolve the cases. In recent years, peaceful resistance--through sit-ins, marches, and now social media--has grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity. (ANI)

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Navies of India and Pakistan To Carry Out Drills in the Arabian Sea From August 11, NOTAMs Issued.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)