Balochistan [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee marked three months since the arrest of the organisation's leaders such as Mahrang Baloch and brought to attention how the crimes against the community have increased manifold in recent times.

In a post on X, BYC issued a message which said, "It has been three months since the illegal arrest of the organization's leaders. Baloch Solidarity Committee. It has been three months since the illegal and unconstitutional arrest of the organisation's head, Dr Mahrang, central leader Bebigar Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, organisational workers Gulzadi Baloch and Bebo Baloch, as well as Baloch political workers Mama Ghaffar Baloch and Comrade Imran Baloch."

The post noted that in this period of three months, the state crackdown on the organization has continued, and alleged that there has been an undeclared ban has been imposed on political activities throughout Balochistan, with law is being used as a weapon against political workers.

"The security agencies of the Pakistani state have crossed all limits of oppression, repression and brutality to suppress political and critical voices in Balochistan. During the past three months, on the one hand, Baloch political leadership and activists have been imprisoned, and political activities have been banned, while on the other hand, the policy of Baloch genocide has also intensified to a frightening extent. During these three months alone, dozens of Baloch were extrajudicially killed, hundreds of people were forcibly disappeared, while in many areas, local populations were forcibly evicted from their homes in the name of military operations", the post said.

Highlighting the spirit of resilience of Balochistan, the post underscored that despite the oppression, brutality and the captivity of the Baloch leadership, the spirit of the Baloch people's movement has not been silenced, rather serves to further unite and organize the Baloch people.

"Baloch people's movement will emerge as a strong and invincible force in the entire region, which will overthrow the state system based on oppression through popular power", the post said.

It gave a call to all of its workers to launch campaigns for uniting the Baloch people and "convert people's power into organizational power".

In Balochistan, civilians are abducted by state forces without due process. Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of using forced disappearances as a tool to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive regions. (ANI)

