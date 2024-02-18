Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): Amnesty International (NGO that campaigns for human rights) has issued a statement condemning the murder of Sindhi political activist and teacher Hidayatullah Lohar, emphasising the urgent need for an independent and impartial investigation by Pakistani authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a post on X, Amnesty International remarked, "PAKISTAN: @amnestycalls on the authorities to conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation into the killing of Sindhi political activist and teacher Hidayatullah Lohar, and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable without recourse to the death penalty."

The tragic killing of Hidayat Lohar underscores the grave risks faced by human rights workers in Pakistan. Lohar, who was forcibly disappeared in 2017 and recovered two years later in May 2019, was recently shot and killed by armed men.

Hidayat Lohar, father of Surath Lohar, leader of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, and Sasi Lohar, fell victim to this heinous crime. His family members have been staging protests demanding justice for his murder, as per The Balochistan Post.

Surath Lohar, in a video released on social media, squarely blamed Pakistani intelligence agencies for his father's murder. He highlighted ongoing attempts to subject his father to enforced disappearance again, even after his previous ordeal.

According to The Balochistan Post, expressing desperation for justice, Hidayat Lohar's daughter, along with Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, has called upon international organisations and the United Nations to intervene. They seek accountability from Pakistan regarding her father's murder and assistance in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The killing of Hidayat Lohar not only represents a personal tragedy but also signifies the broader threats faced by human rights activists in Pakistan.

Amnesty International's call for a prompt and transparent investigation resonates with the growing concerns over impunity and lack of accountability in cases of violence against activists.

As voices demanding justice grow louder, the international community's attention is drawn to the plight of individuals like Hidayat Lohar, who dedicate their lives to advocating for human rights and justice in Pakistan.

In the face of adversity, the resolve to seek justice for Hidayat Lohar remains unwavering, as his family and supporters continue to seek accountability and redress for this senseless act of violence. (ANI)

