Shangla [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): A tragic car accident occurred on the outskirts of Shangla in Pakistan, which resulted in the loss of two lives, as reported by ARY News citing a police official.

The vehicle plunged into a gorge, claiming the lives of two women, the police said. Furthermore, three people, including a woman and a child, sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, as per ARY News.

According to preliminary investigations, the family was on their way to a prayer ceremony when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Earlier in a horrific incident, at least seven people lost their lives after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner. The incident occurred in Doma Chagharzai, where the vehicle fell into a gorge due to brake failure, injuring six and killing seven others, as per ARY News.

In another incident on February 8, a dumper truck in Karachi ran over pedestrians on the Ibrahim Hyderi to Korangi Crossing road, killing three people on the spot, ARY News reported.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, who set the dumper on fire in protest whereas the driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident.

Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities, ARY News reported, citing the traffic police.

As per ARY News, six traffic accidents occurred in Karachi on February 7 which resulted in the loss of lives of nine people and left nine others injured. Notably, the accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

Citing the traffic police, ARY News noted that the first six days of February alone saw 32 accidents involving heavy traffic.

Three dumper accidents resulted in five fatalities, while 10 trailer accidents claimed 12 lives. Thirteen truck accidents resulted in 13 fatalities, the traffic police added. (ANI)

