Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar is likely to summon a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday with a focus on Pakistan-Iran tensions, ARY News reported.

The NSC meeting will be be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, heads of the air force and the navy, and federal ministers for defence, finance, and information.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

According to the sources, Pakistan-Iran tensions will be the focal point of discussion during the meeting, ARY News reported.

Anwaar-ul-Haq, who is currently in Davos while on a visit to Switzerland to attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is cutting short his visit and returning to Pakistan tonight in view of recent developments following Iran-Pakistan retaliatory strikes.

Also Read | NAM Summit 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Arrives in Uganda’s Kampala To Represent India at Two-Day 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (See Pics).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday said that Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

"In early hours of 18 January 2024, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan. The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage," the military wing said while sharing details about Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.

Moreover, the ISPR highlighted that the hideouts used by terrorist organisations; the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front, were successfully struck in an intelligence-based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar', ARY News reported.

"The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists, including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others," the ISPR added.

Reportedly, the Pakistan Armed Forces is in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens against acts of terrorism.

"Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan," the military's media wing said.

"Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)