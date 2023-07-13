Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): The death toll due to ongoing clashes between two tribes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has risen to 13, with the killing of two more people on Wednesday, reported Dawn citing local officials.

The clashes that continued for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday also resulted in injuries to five more people.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, the tribal elders in some areas agreed on a ceasefire.

The district's Boshehra Dandar area saw the beginning of clashes last week, which quickly spread to other parts of the district, including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Karman Para Chamkani, Maqbal, and Kunj Alizai.

Local authorities reported that as of today, there were 13 confirmed fatalities and 74 confirmed injuries. Dr Qaiser Abbas Bangash of the Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital confirmed the numbers, according to Dawn.

People in the impacted regions are facing a shortage of food items, medicine and fuel due to the blockade of roads. Educational institutions have been closed and normal life has been affected.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah said that efforts were being made in cooperation with tribal elders to stop the clashes.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said Kohat Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah and other police officials have arrived at Parachinar.

He further said, "We will soon restore peace in the area and armed forces will be posted in the war zones."

He called on the provincial and federal governments to take measures to stop the clashes, as per the news report by Dawn. (ANI)

