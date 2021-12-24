Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle between Imran Khan government and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), opposition leader and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said he would extend political support to the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Rehman, who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), extended this support during a meeting with Afghan Education Minister Mullah Abdul Baqi Haqqani who called on him at his residence to discuss regional politics, Dawn newspaper reported.

"The consistency and struggle based on principles have led to the success of the Islamic Emirate," Rehman told the Afghan minister, adding that the world should accept the government of the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan and help them in every possible way.

Citing the sources, the Pakistani newspaper said Haqqani is among those Taliban leaders who have received education in seminaries affiliated with the JUI-F.

Earlier, Pakistan hosted a special meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

