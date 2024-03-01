Islamabad [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the notice and schedule for the presidential elections scheduled to be held on March 9, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The notification issued by ECP reads, "In pursuance of the provisions contained in paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with clauses (3) and (4) of Article 41 of the Constitution, Public Notification for election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is hereby issued and in relation thereto the following programme for receipt of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature, publication of a list of validly nominated candidates, retirement and polling day."

According to the ECP, the candidates for Pakistan's top constitutional office can submit nomination papers with the presiding officers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta by March 2 before 12 pm (local time), Geo News reported.

According to the notification issued by Pakistan's electoral watchdog, the returning officers will scrutinise the nomination papers filed by presidential candidates on March 4, adding that the candidature can be withdrawn the next day.

Following this, the ECP will release the list of validly nominated candidates the same day and March 6 has been fixed as the date for retirement. The voting for Pakistan's next President will be held at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10 am (local time) to 4 pm (local time), according to Geo News report.

Notably, the six-party alliance, set to form a coalition government at the Centre under the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif, has already declared PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari as its consensus candidate for Pakistan's top constitutional office.

According to the formula applied for the president's election in Pakistan, the vote of a senator is considered a single vote, while in the Sindh Assembly, one vote will be equal to nearly four votes, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

With this formula, Zardari will benefit in the presidential elections. Notably, Pakistan's incumbent president, Arif Alvi, is already on an extended tenure after completing his five-year term on September 9, 2023, according to Dawn report.

According to Article 44(1) of Pakistan's Constitution, the Pakistani President will hold office for five years from the day he assumes charge. However, he will continue to hold the office until a successor is chosen.

The term-wise data of senators suggests that the PML-N and the PPP will lose a large chunk of their members--69 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively as they will retire on March 11 after completing their tenure, Dawn reported. However, both the PML-N and PPP will be able to add to their tally in the Senate after the elections held on February 8. (ANI)

