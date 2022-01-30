Lahore [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): Farmers have decided to protest against the Pakistan government in Multan city of Punjab province on February 14, over its recent move of revoking GST exemption from agriculture.

Speaking from Lahore, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, president of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad on Saturday said that after so many useless meetings with the representatives of federal and provincial governments PKI is forced to stage a protest on February 14 in Multan, followed by all districts and provincial and federal capitals, The News Internationa reported.

The PKI president also said that animals, poultry, fish and farmers' kids would be attending the protest along with farmers next month.

The recent move of the government revoking GST exemption from agriculture inputs like maize hybrid imported seed, rice hybrid seed, vegetable seed, fodder seed, all local seeds, fish meal, animal feed, soyabean, raw cotton, benola, cotton seed oil, oil cakes, agriculture machinery, fodder, fish meal, animal feed and poultry feed machinery will not only trouble farmers but also animals.

He said neither farmers nor their animals get loans from the IMF, then why their livings are being made difficult on the basis of IMF conditions. That's why it is a unique protest where farmers and their animals will participate in the protest, according to The News International. (ANI)

