Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has caused flash flooding, resulting in four people being swept away in separate incidents, Dawn reported.

One of the victims, a retired Pak army officer, Col Ishaq Qazi, and his 25-year-old daughter, were caught in a strong water current while driving through a housing society near the Sihala police limits.

According to officials, their car was swept away into a nearby drain due to the intense water flow. Rescue teams launched an operation, deploying divers and setting up checkpoints along the Soan River, where the drain leads. Despite searching for over ten hours, the victims had not been located by the time operations were halted at night.

In a separate incident, the body of a 17-year-old boy, Hammad Shah, was found in the Soan River. Witnesses in the Humak area reported that he had slipped while walking along the muddy edge of a flooded drain and was swept away, according to Dawn.

A third incident occurred in Khanna, where an eight-year-old girl named Anya went missing after falling into the Korang drain during the rain. She was walking nearby when she lost her footing. Authorities launched a search, but her whereabouts remained unknown till late evening.

In Rawalpindi, the rising water levels in Leh Nullah (stream) triggered a pre-alert, as water reached 10 feet at Kattarian Bridge and 7 feet at Gawalmandi Bridge. The local administration, army, and emergency services were placed on high alert to manage any emergency.

According to Dawn, the rain started early in the morning and continued till afternoon. Although it stopped later, residents in low-lying areas continued working through the evening to clear floodwater from their homes.

The Meteorological Department recorded significant rainfall across the region 101 mm in Saidpur, 78 mm in Golra, and 68 mm in Bokra. In Rawalpindi, 85 mm was reported in the Katcheri area, with forecasts predicting more rainfall over the next two days.

Flooding affected roads and neighbourhoods including Murree Road, Saddar, Sadiqabad, Kutchery Chowk, Tench Bhatta, and Jamia Masjid Road. In some areas, floodwater entered homes, and traffic was disrupted. A motorcyclist slipped into a drain on Dhamial Road and was rescued. A house in Lalazar-2 also suffered damage after floodwater entered during the downpour.

Power outages were reported in multiple areas due to safety concerns, but electricity was gradually restored later in the day.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema said the rainfall was intense but manageable. He stated that emergency teams were deployed and instructions were given to clear flooded streets, as per Dawn.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf said all machinery and personnel were on duty. According to him, early removal of blockages in the nullahs had helped reduce the severity of flooding. (ANI)

