Islamabad, May 20 (PTI) Pakistan government on Tuesday decided to promote Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal for his role in the recent conflict with India, making him the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position.

The decision to promote Gen Munir was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to an official statement.

Munir is the first army general since General Ayub Khan to be elevated to the highest military rank in Pakistan. General Khan was conferred the rank of Field Marshal in 1959.

"The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of Gen Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership," the prime minister's office said.

Gen Munir's promotion to the largely ceremonial rank came over a week-and-half after the Indian and Pakistani militaries reached an understanding on cessation of military actions after four days of intense hostilities.

The Indian military has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for stopping the military actions after India hit eight military installations in Pakistan on early May 10 in response to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military bases.

The PMO said in the statement that Gen Munir led the army "with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and efforts of the armed forces in a comprehensive manner".

In recognition of his "outstanding" military leadership, the cabinet approved the prime minister's proposal to promote Gen Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, the statement said.

The statement added that Prime Minister Shehbaz met President Asif Ali Zardari and took him into confidence regarding this decision.

It also said the government unanimously decided to continue the services of Air Chief Marshal Zahar Ahmed Babar Sidhu after his term ends.

Earlier, the state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to “promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal” of the country.

"This is not a personal achievement, but a tribute to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan,” Munir said in a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He extended thanks to the president, prime minister, and the federal cabinet for their trust in him, emphasising that the honour is a national trust that demands the highest sacrifice.

"Millions of Asims are ready to lay down their lives to uphold it," he added.

General Munir, who headed both powerful spy agencies - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI) - assumed charge as the Army chief in November 2022.

He succeeded General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after two consecutive three-year terms.

Munir was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment.

After years of service, he was appointed chief of Military Intelligence in early 2017, and in October next year was made the ISI chief. However, his stint as the top intelligence officer turned out to be the shortest ever, as he was replaced by Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months, on the insistence of then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was then posted as Gujranwala Corps commander, a position he held for two years, before being moved to the GHQ as Quartermaster General.

Previously, Ayub Khan, who ruled the country from 1958 to 1969 and also led the country in the 1965 war with India, was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

However, what makes the promotion of General Munir different is that Khan was ruling the country after imposing martial law and in a way himself responsible for his elevation.

