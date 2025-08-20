Karachi [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Rain resumed in parts of Karachi on Wednesday afternoon as roads inundated by Tuesday's heavy downpour continued to challenge residents. The death toll from rain-related incidents since yesterday rose to eight, while Sindh and Balochistan prepared for further showers in the coming days, Dawn reported.

Tuesday's rainfall severely strained Karachi's infrastructure, causing stormwater drains and sewers to burst and disrupting industrial operations. Several areas faced prolonged power and internet outages, prompting the provincial administration to announce a public holiday in the city today.

Rainfall was reported shortly after 2:30pm in Saddar, Malir, Malir Cantonment, Scheme 33, Gulistan-i-Jauhar Block 2, and near I.I. Chundrigar Road, Kala Pull Road, and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC). The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert at 3 pm, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds at most locations in Karachi and nearby areas over the next two to four hours, with heavy showers forecast at some points.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, in a post on X, urged citizens to remain indoors. "It is expected to rain again from 2pm onwards. I would request people to avoid movement and if it starts to rain, please stay put where you are whether it is your office or residence," he said.

The Sindh government had directed all public and private educational institutions to remain closed today, following Wahab's rain emergency declaration. However, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah rebutted a "fake" notification about school closures for Thursday and Friday, clarifying no such orders had been issued.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Karachi's rain situation, stating on X: "More rain expected, municipal and emergency teams are on alert. Continuous efforts underway for drainage and rescue operations." He added that 26 de-watering pumps were deployed citywide to "ease flooding."

Floodwater remained accumulated on multiple roads, including near I.I. Chundrigar Road. While Karachi Traffic Police reported 10 bypasses and three main roads closed due to flooding, Wahab shared videos on social media showing routes clear for vehicles, including Sher Shah Suri Road and Submarine Underpass. He advised avoiding Shaheed-i-Millat Road, suggesting Stadium Road or Shahrah-i-Quaideen as alternatives.

Addressing a press conference, Wahab said: "Climate change is a reality. If you want to make someone a target of criticism and say whatever you want, you can. But, you can see how huge a challenge climate change is for any government, state, or administration around the world," Dawn reported. He added that Pakistan faced "different challenges" compared to developed countries and highlighted that Karachi experienced two rain spells on Tuesday, with the second lasting from 1:15pm to 6pm, followed by intermittent showers until 8pm.

Wahab noted that Manghopir received 235mm of rain in 12 hours, while Karachi's nullahs have a capacity of only 40mm, leading to spillover. He stressed that a nullah in the Nursery area was fully functional.

According to Dawn, Edhi Marine Service recovered the bodies of Abbas Mohsin, 50, from Gurumandir nullah, and Yasir, 19, in DHA Phase 5 after electrocution. Rescue 1122 reported several people rescued from Sukhan Nadi and 30 individuals evacuated from a call centre in PECHS Block 6. Among the six deaths reported on Tuesday were four members of a family in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, a child in Orangi Town, and a young man in DHA Phase 7.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said efforts were underway to restore power after rainwater receded, with supply reinstated across multiple areas including North Nazimabad, Malir Cantt, Orangi Town, DHA Phase 5, and Clifton, Dawn reported.

Tuesday's rains also disrupted traffic and flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, with several flights delayed, cancelled, or diverted. The PMD forecast further torrential rains in Sindh, parts of Balochistan, and other regions, warning of potential urban flooding in low-lying areas including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, and Hyderabad. (ANI)

