Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced concern over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephews in connection with the May 9, 2023, protests.

Taking to social media platform X, HRCP stated, "HRCP is alarmed by the recent arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan's two nephews on charges related to their alleged involvement in the 9 May 2023 PTI-led protests, some of which turned violent. The fact that the arrests were made 27 months after the incident is difficult to understand for any independent observer, having occurred at a time when the trials of other accused persons have been long underway or already concluded."

It further added, "HRCP is deeply concerned about the further backsliding of citizens' rights and expresses its disappointment in the policing and legal system, particularly when it comes to dealing with political opponents. We demand that the authorities ensure transparency and the rule of law in all such matters."

According to a report by Dawn, Lahore police on Friday confirmed that another son of Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, was taken into custody from his residence, just a day after his brother was arrested in connection with the same riots.

Deputy investigators told Dawn that Shershah Khan, like his brother Shahrez Khan, was arrested for his alleged role in the May 9 violence. Dawn quoted Aleema's lawyer, advocate Rana Mudassir Umar, as saying that Shershah was taken from his house after his appearance at a Lahore anti-terrorism court in relation to his brother's case. The PTI, in a post on X, denounced the arrests as an "abduction" and alleged that "the rule of law has been replaced with the law of the jungle." Dawn further reported that the development followed PTI's earlier claim that men in plainclothes had abducted Aleema's son from her residence. (ANI)

