Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's bail in the NCA scandal has been extended till July 31, ARY News reported.

The case was heard by Justice Muhammad Bashir while the PTI chief appeared before the accountability court along with his lawyers.

The court adjourned the hearing and fixed July 31 for final arguments in the case.

Notably, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, ARY News reported.

As per the allegations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman and other accused allegedly adjusted 50 billion PKR — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Pakistan Supreme Court rejected the plea of the former Prime Minister seeking to stay a trial of the court's proceedings in the Toshakhana case, Dawn reported on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

Earlier on October 21 last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

In May this year, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hamayun Dilawar rejected Khan’s challenge to the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference and indicted him in the case. (ANI)

