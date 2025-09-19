Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to cooperate with investigators from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) during their visits to Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated, Dawn reported.

According to the report, despite repeated attempts by NCCIA to question the former prime minister regarding his "X" handle, officials have been unable to obtain any information as he has consistently declined to meet them.

Citing sources, Dawn said a three-member NCCIA team led by Additional Director Ayaz Khan visited Central Jail Adiala on Thursday for the second time this week to interrogate the PTI founder. However, Khan told the team to "bring his lawyers if they wanted to question him on any matter" and refused to participate in the investigation.

The team, which reached Adiala Jail around 3.30 pm, left nearly two hours later without any progress amid tight security. Dawn reported that the probe was initiated after tweets critical of government officials and the establishment were posted from Khan's account. Earlier in the week, the same team had visited the prison to pursue the matter.

Separately, a petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to exercise conjugal rights while being held at Adiala Jail. The plea, filed under Article 199 of the Constitution by Shahid Yaqoob, a resident of Islamabad and supporter of Khan, named the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Punjab government, the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab, and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents.

The petitioner argued that denying conjugal rights violates constitutional guarantees, international conventions, and prior court rulings. The plea cited the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights, all of which safeguard the right to family life, Dawn stated.

The petition also referred to a 2010 notification issued by the Sindh Home Department following Supreme Court directions, which permitted convicted inmates conjugal visits every three months. It further relied on a Federal Shariat Court judgement recognising conjugal rights for prisoners as a fundamental entitlement, urging the IHC to enforce directives of both the SC and Federal Shariat Court.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson confirmed that security would be heightened around the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday during the hearing of the GHQ attack case. Dawn reported that Khan is scheduled to attend the proceedings via video link. (ANI)

