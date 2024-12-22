Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Party, Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) has "completely dissociated" itself from former Information Minister Fawad Choudhry stating that the latter is not authorized to issue statements to media or participate in TV shows on behalf of the party, Dawn reported.

As per the Pakistani news outlet, an official announcement was made by the party after its chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan along with lawyers met PTI founder Imran Khan in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace (See Pics and Video).

It was reported that during the meeting, Khan issued "special directives" with regard to the party affairs and directed the party chairman to publicly disassociate from Chaudhry since he had already quit the party.

"Accordingly, following Khan Sahab's instructions, the PTI completely disassociates itself from Fawad Chaudhry and clarifies that Fawad Chaudhry has no relation whatsoever with the PTI. Moreover, he is not authorised to represent the PTI on media, social media, and TV talk shows, or issue statements on behalf of the PTI, or present his personal opinions as the party's stance," says the official announcement.

Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp (Watch Video).

When Dawn contacted Chaudhry, he said he could not comment on the development, claiming that the former Pakistan PM had himself instructed him not to respond to any criticism of him from the present party office-bearers.

"Unless I meet Imran Khan and know the reason, I cannot comment as Imran Khan has specifically instructed me not to respond to any criticism or statement by present temporary office holders. I am with Imran Khan and really don't bother about what Gohar Khan or Salman Raja say about my position," said Chaudhry.

According to Dawn, Chaudhry, who had remained in jail for months after the removal of the PTI government in April 2022, after his release had condemned the May 9 violent protest by the PTI and through a tweet on May 24 last year had himself announced to part ways with Imran Khan.

When Chaudhry's comments were sought on his tweet, he said that he had already stated that "I was tortured and this tweet was done from my account but not by me." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)