Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's support for Senator Azam Swati, who was arrested on Thursday, gave an explicit endorsement of what his party member of the Upper House stated against the Army Chief and others, local media reported.

On Thursday, PTI senator Azam Swati was taken into custody over his anti-establishment tweet. While commenting on the news story of the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz by a court in a money laundering case, Swati in his tweet made a provocative allegation against the Army Chief, The News International reported.

Swati's tweet clearly shows that PTI is not only targeting one or two members of the establishment but more than that.

This is not the first time PTI leaders attacked the top military command but never went direct. The PTI always used the terms like "neutrals" and "handlers" but Swati, while levelling irresponsible allegations and threatening to "come straight to Gate-4" of military headquarter in Rawalpindi if allowed by Imran Khan, and in one of his tweet said that the "imported government's" masters in the establishment are 5-6, reported The News International.

There has been condemnation of the senator's arrest and alleged treatment meted out to him by several PTI leaders and others too. And one of them was the PTI, who openly came in support of Swati.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "Azam Swati's custodial torture for a tweet on NRO 2 is yet another shameful act in our history. Can torture and intimidation make people respect any individual or institution? The Holy Quran teaches us respect & humiliation are solely in Allah's jurisdiction."

"which He dispenses according to our deeds. Those who have allowed the biggest criminals not only to evade accountability after stealing billions from the nation but to come to power again are destined to be humiliated," he added.

Asad Umar, PTI member opted not to respond. Meanwhile, Dr Mazari said, "We stand with our Senator and u can see IK tweets on this and many of ours to understand." Fawad Chaudhry's response was, "Sir! As Jang group is now an official spokesperson of PDM as per party policy, any interaction with Jang group is banned...... thx u."

Meanwhile, today, PTI Senator Swati was presented in the Islamabad district and sessions court where he was granted a one-day extension in physical remand in the "controversial tweets" case against him, according to The News International.

A district and sessions court had sent Swati into police custody on a two-day physical remand following his arrest.

The agency's cybercrime wing registered a case against Swati later over the "controversial" tweets, reported The News International. (ANI)

