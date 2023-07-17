Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan and Iranian militaries have “vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism” in the border areas through sharing of intelligence and taking action against terrorist networks, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A press release issued on Sunday from the Pakistan Army’s media wing said an understanding was reached in meetings between military commanders on both sides during Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir’s two-day visit to Iran, which concluded on Sunday.

The army chief held detailed meetings with the Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Mohammad Bagheri and other military leadership.

The ISPR said that in the meetings, "military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular."

“They vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain,” the release said.

Gen Munir also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The ISPR said, “The significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted in their discussions."

Recently, Indian Ambassador to Iran, Rudra Gaurav Shresth visited Chabahar Port on his first visit outside of Tehran.

The visit came soon after he presented his credentials to the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi in the first week of July.

“Chabahar is an important project for India and it shows that the ambassador has chosen to visit Chabahar in his first official visit outside Tehran,” a source told ANI.

On his first visit to the Chabahar Port, the ambassador interacted with several senior port officials.

The port’s General Director, Engineer Asgari, Governor of Chabahar, Dr Sepahi and India Ports Global Limited Managing Director Sunil Mukundan and senior officials of the port also interacted with the envoy.

Senior port state control officer of the Chabahar Port of Iran, Sa Hashemi, on Saturday, said the port’s operator, an Indian company, is going to invest USD 85 million by bringing equipment to carry out loading and discharging at the port.

“Our operator, which is an Indian company, is going to invest USD 85 million here by bringing some equipment to carry out loading and discharging,” Hashemi said. (ANI)

