Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Pakistani politician Jahangir Khan Tareen, once former Prime Minister Imran Khan's closest aide, will announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party's defectors, on Thursday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Sources close to the development told ARY News that Tareen will be patron-in-chief of his upcoming political party due to SC disqualification while Abdul Aleem Khan will be the party's president.

Awn Chaudhry, who is currently serving as PM's advisor, will be the organiser of Jahangir Tareen's party.

Tareen will announce his new party in a press conference along with other politicians in Lahore on Thursday, they say, as per ARY News.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, recently held meetings with senior politicians to chalk out future strategy.

Former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday announced his support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter.

"We and Jahangir Tareen want to move forward together," the PTI defector said while talking to the media after holding a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Responding to a question, Tanveer Ilyas said consultation was underway regarding the formation of a new party. "You will hear good news soon," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being "dishonest" on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, as per ARY News. (ANI)

