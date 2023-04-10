Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a protest against the possible resumption of military operations in South Waziristan tribal district, Pakistan-based The News International newspaper reported.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is an Islamic movement founded in 1941 in British India.

JI rejected the National Security Council's decision about the resumption of the military operation in the tribal areas.

The National Security Council (NSC) in its 41st meeting held two days ago, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved military operations to flush out the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants from the tribal areas.

According to The News International, the activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Lower South Waziristan chapter staged the protest in Wana Bazaar on Sunday and took out a rally. The protest demonstration was led by JI district head President Mohammad Nadeem Wazir, general secretary Asadullah, Saif Ur Rehman, Mumtaz Khalil and Umar Wazir.

The protestors were also addressed by Ayaz Waz from Awami National Party, Ahmed Khan from Pakistan People's Party, Imran Nazir from National Democratic Movement and Khyal Mohammad from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

As per the speakers, the government had made tribes people the fodder of wars, adding that they would strongly oppose the start of military operations in Lower South Waziristan, The News International reported.

Dawn recently reported that on Friday evening a cop was killed and two others were severely injured when terrorists attacked the vehicle they travelled in with a hand grenade in the Swabi district.

On the same day, another police constable was also killed in an act of 'target killing' in the North Waziristan tribal district.

The Swabi attack was reported in the famous Yar Hussain Market, a few minutes before Iftar.

According to the police, as the police van was travelling to the Yar Hussain police station, the terrorists threw a hand grenade at it.

They said that ASI Sair Khan was killed in the incident while the accompanying constables Gul Naseeb Khan and Ajaz Khan were severely injured, according to Dawn.

The deceased was from the Kalu Khan village according to police.

According to them, the injured were immediately taken to the Mardan Hospital Complex, where the medics claimed constable Gul Naseeb's condition was critical.

The police said that ostensibly, it was a terrorist attack, and was being probed. (ANI)

