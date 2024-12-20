Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday, ahead of a provincial apex committee meeting on the law and order situation in Kurram District, Dawn reported.

The violence in Kurram saw the death of at least 130 people with many left injured and wounded. The clashes started in the wake of an attack on a convoy that claimed at least 43 lives, the Dawn news outlet noted.

Residents of Kurram have reported food and medicine shortages in parts of the district which borders Afghanistan, as the government struggles to end the reignited feud between tribes because of decades-old land disputes.

To resolve the issue, a Jirga continues making efforts for long-term peace in the district.

The jirga has been holding talks with members from both warring tribes but a permanent peace deal is elusive.

As per Dawn, the provincial government has already said that the situation in Kurram will normalise only after the armed groups voluntarily surrendered heavy weapons and vacate the bunkers which are being used to target each other.

Amid this background, an apex committee meeting will be chaired by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur to review the situation in Kurram, and restore peace, and other related matters, according to an official statement, Dawn reported.

Ahead of the apex committee moot today, Naqvi arrived at the chief minister's office, where the two exchanged views on establishing peace in Kurram, according to a statement by Pakistan's interior ministry.

"We will fully support increasing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Establishing peace in Kurram is our top priority," Naqvi was quoted as saying as per Dawn.

The minister stressed the need to take steps for long-term peace in the tribal district with consultation from all stakeholders, the statement added.

As per Dawn, the Apex Committee will see participants from Pakistan's senior civil and military leadership, relevant members of the provincial cabinet, as well as officials from the relevant divisional and district administrations who will take decisions to ensure the provision of commodities and other essential items to the people of Kurram and establish peace in the region.

Another official statement declared that CM Gandapur had decided to provide wheat to Kurram residents at subsidised rates and directed the food department and district administration to take immediate steps in this regard.

On Wednesday, the provincial government rejected a claim of the Kurram chemists and druggist association about 60 deaths from medicine shortages, and insisted medicine supply to the district had never been stopped or disrupted, Dawn reported. (ANI)

