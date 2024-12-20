San Francisco, December 20: Google has reportedly laid off 10% of its management as part of its strategy. The latest round of Google layoffs is implemented as the tech giant plans to increase its efficiency and reduce some roles in the process. The job cuts were announced during the recently held all-hands meeting when CEO Sundar Pichai shared updates about Google's efforts to increase efficiency.

Google, like other companies, has struggled this year amid stiff competition in the AI industry and new product offerings. According to reports, Google has been restructuring its business for two years and making its operations more efficient. As a whole, the tech giant has taken the initiative to streamline operations and stay competitive amid the rising rivalry in the industry. Google Layoffs Coming on New Year 2025? Tech Giant Likely To Terminate Low-Performing Employees in January, Say Reports.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the layoffs, which affected managerial roles, including company managers, directors, and vice presidents. The move is aimed at making the search giant 20% more efficient. Reports suggested that the company has been cutting its workforce due to rising threats in the AI industry and its search domain.

OpenAI recently unveiled its new tool, ChatGPT Search, which allows users to access real-time updates using AI and improves the overall search experience. However, this could pose a threat to Google Search, which has been dominant in the market for two decades.

Google layoffs will reportedly help the company align with others in the industry, taking a similar approach to tackling the stated challenges. The job cuts and restructuring are expected to help Google make quicker decisions, work on innovations, and adapt to the fast-changing advancements in technology. News Nation Layoffs: Hindi News Channel Cuts Workforce in Editorial, Output, Input and Other Departments Amid Cost-Cutting Measures, Says Report.

Recently, it was reported that Google layoffs would be announced in the new year 2025 and that the company would terminate its low-performing staff members in January. It was said that Google had slowed its hiring process and was aiming to reduce its workforce from 8% to 10%.

