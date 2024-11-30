Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): As speculations are rife about possible imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cannot be "intimidated" by such actions, Geo News reported.

His remarks came as tensions have been rising following the crackdown against PTI protesters in Islamabad.

While speaking to reporters outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar, he said, "Imposition of governor's rule or emergency cannot hold us back," according to Geo News report.

His remarks come a day after Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah stated that the federal cabinet in its meeting held talks on the option of imposing governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, there was no consensus on the issue and the matter was deferred for further discussion.

Sanaullah made the remarks in response to a question during the Geo News programme 'Capital Talk' on Thursday. He said the matter was discussed during the cabinet meeting as resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being used for holding violent protests and marching on Islamabad.

Pakistan's federal minister Amir Muqam made the suggestion, seeking stringent action against Imran Khan's party, during the federal cabinet's session that was support by most of the members, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Ali Amin Gandapur has been leading the PTI's protests seeking the release of "political prisoners" including former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, which resulted in unrest in Islamabad and adjoining cities, facing criticism from the ruling coalition over the alleged use of state machinery.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gandapur announced that they stand by PTI's ideology and asked the federal government to fulfil its desire of imposing governor's rule.

In his address at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly floor, Ali Amin Gandapur slammed the authorities for firing at "peaceful" protesters who have been marching for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Rejecting government's denial of direct firing at protesters, he said bullets were fired at PTI protesters at Chungi No 26. He further said, "We have been targeted several times [...] firing was carried out at China Chowk and D-Chowk also."

He stressed the need to bring a revolution "to save our generations", demanding the "immediate" release of Imran Khan.

His remarks come at a time when nearly 1,000 PTI workers, as per the party's claim, were arrested by security personnel in the late-night crackdown against the crowd that had gathered in Islamabad's D-Chowk as part of their "do-or-die" protest to demand release of Imran Khan, who has been in prison for over a year, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan (72), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including the Toshakhana case and un-Islamic marriage case.

PTI has claimed that hundreds of protesters were shot and has caused casualties ranging from eight to 40. However, the government has rejected PTI's claim of direct firing and has ruled out any fatalities during the action to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

