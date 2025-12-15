Lahore [Pakistan], December 15 (ANI): A Lahore-based Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been arrested after confessing to the murder of his wife and minor daughter as well as fabricating a kidnapping case to mislead investigators, The Express Tribune reported, citing the police.

According to The Express Tribune, citing police officials, Muhammad Usman Haider, who was previously serving as DSP Investigation Kahna, on Saturday admitted during interrogation that he killed his wife and daughter following a prolonged domestic dispute.

After the killings, he registered a false First Information Report (FIR) at Lahore's Barki police station, claiming that the two had been abducted.

The FIR stated that the DSP's wife and daughter went missing on September 27, while a formal application for the registration of the kidnapping case was submitted on October 18, The Express Tribune reported.

Following this, the police launched an investigation, after which a case was registered, and suspicions deepened when the victim's sister approached authorities, alleging possible involvement of the officer.

Forensic teams later recovered blood samples from the suspect's residence, including from a bed and a door. Laboratory results strengthened doubts, leading senior officers to confront the DSP during a high-level inquiry.

"After being presented with the forensic findings, the suspect confessed to the crime," a police officer said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Police subsequently recovered the bodies from separate locations. The daughter's body was found in the Kahna region of Lahore, while the wife's remains were recovered from Sheikhupura.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the crime was a property dispute, The Express Tribune reported.

Police said the accused had two marriages and had purchased a 10-marla plot in the name of his first wife. He allegedly sold the property without her consent and used the money for his brother's wedding, leading to frequent domestic conflicts.

During questioning, the accused told investigators that he killed his wife with a sharp weapon, which has since been recovered, The Express Tribune reported.

Police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the killing of the minor daughter and are examining whether any accomplices were involved.

A close associate of the accused has been taken into custody for interrogation, while the DSP's second wife has also been included in the investigation, police said.

"The accused will be prosecuted strictly on merit and punished in accordance with the law," a police spokesperson said, as quoted by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

