Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): A man killed his minor daughter in the Garhi Kapura area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan region, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police officials said that the minor girl was electrocuted and physically abused before her father killed her. The minor girl was taken to hospital. However, the doctor pronounced her dead. Police have lodged the case on the complaint of her sister.

A police spokesperson said that the suspect Zahoor has married twice. According to the police spokesperson, the minor victim’s mother got married to someone else after separation from her husband, according to ARY News reported.

The man killed his daughter when the grandfather of the minor girl brought food and other items for her.

In a separate incident, a father and a mother were arrested from the Allah Abad area in Punjab province, ARY News reported. According to reports, police conducted a raid at a remote village, within the remits of Allah Abad police station.

Police arrested a man after getting a tip-off regarding the killing of a girl, according to ARY News report. The accused identified as Sharif admitted role in killing his eight-month-old daughter and burying her in the open area of the residence.

The man identified the place and took out the remains of the girl. During the investigation, he said that the child was continuously sick. He said that since they were poor and could not afford medicines for her treatment, he decided to kill her.

Earlier in June, a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) revealed that more than 900 cases of violence against women and children were reported to the Sindh police in the first four months of this year.

The report highlighted that these numbers may be even higher due to social taboos surrounding reporting such cases. In particular, 529 women were kidnapped during this period, and domestic violence cases reached 119. Additionally, there were 56 cases of rape and 37 cases of honour killing.

Karachi Central, Hyderabad, and Keamari districts emerged as hotspots for violent crimes against women. Regarding violence against children, sexual violence was the most prevalent, with 67 reported cases.

The report emphasised the need for increased attention and action from the government, police, and judiciary to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly women and children. (ANI)

