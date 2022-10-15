Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): The residents of Swat and Shangla returned to the streets against the wave of terrorism on Thursday and reminded the Pakistan government to do more against the spate of terrorism in the scenic valley.

They demanded authorities to clamp down on elements ruining the peace in the area, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Disturbing Video: Pakistan in Shock After Scores of Rotting Bodies Found on Multan Hospital's Roof.

The protest was organised by a local organisation, Swat Qaumi Jirga, while elders, youth, and children from different parts of Charbagh tehsil took part in the demonstration, carrying placards inscribed with slogans seeking the restoration of peace in the valley.

Chanting slogans and holding placards, they voiced their grievances as terrorism has seemingly made a return to the region.

Also Read | Yemen: 10 Child Leukemia Patients Killed After Administration of Expired Doses of Cancer Treatment Drug.

Notably, on Monday, terrorists opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and injuring two children.

During their protest last week at Matta Chowk in the Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat, the protesters had warned that they might take up arms to tackle terrorists if the authorities failed to play their due role, reported Dawn.

It was the eighth protest today by the locals since the resurfacing of the terror activities in the month of August. The most recent protest was on Tuesday, after a school van in Charbagh came under gunfire, leaving the driver dead and two children injured.

The incident triggered protests in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with thousands taking to the streets to show their resolve against terror, reported Dawn.

The protest eventually ended after 40 hours after negotiations with the administration.

The protesters had been demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the attack and warned of marching to Islamabad if authorities failed to meet their demands within 24 hours.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Amir Muqam, also turned up at the protest to express solidarity with the demonstrators, reported Dawn.

The speakers were of the view that their demonstrations will continue until the elimination of the last terrorist from the valley.

In his remarks, Muqam said, "The PML-N will never compromise on peace in Swat."

A speaker said that the people of Swat have "woken up" and are entirely aware of right and wrong and bad and good.

Another speaker, Mukhtiar Yousafzai, said the locals have decided they would not breathe freely until terrorism was completely eliminated from Swat, reported Dawn.

"Gone are the days when the people of Swat were made to suffer through an organised pattern of terrorism. This time, we have resolved to eradicate this menace once and for all," said Yousafzai in his address.

Earlier in September, a bomb blast took the life of a peace committee member and seven others, leading citizens to take to the streets in protest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)