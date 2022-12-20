Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Come winter and there is always a rise in terror attacks from western frontiers, especially from borders adjoining Afghanistan, reported Pak vernacular media, Pahenji Akhbar.

The attacks are usually carried out by ISIS, Taliban and now by Afghanistan forces, too. This has been happening during this season for a long time.

Also Read | Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Says He Tried To Improve Strained Ties With India During His Tenure.

On December 16, 2014, an army public school was attacked. Bacha Khan University was also attacked at Charsid during winter. These two big incidents are fresh in peoples' memory.

This winter too, attacks are reported at Swat, Waziristan, and Quetta claiming the lives of civilians and security officials. Attacks are being encouraged also from the eastern sides too, reported Pahenji Akhbar.

Also Read | Window Shopping for Sex in Amsterdam to End? Municipal Council To Vote on Closing Brothels Permanently, Clients May Be Asked to Book Online.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire pact signed between Pakistan and the Taliban signed in June last year has expired. Pakistan is witnessing an action replay of 1979 and 2001 conditions. Threats are on the rise from western borders. Winter is back. This time's winter might be long and this time there might be no spring for Pakistan.

Incidentally, to defuse tension at the Pakistan-Afghan Chaman border, a 16-member jirga comprising eminent clerics, local elders and traders left for Afghanistan to negotiate with the TTP's leadership on Monday, reported Geo News.

Talking to journalists before leaving the country, Mufti Muhammad Qasim said they are carrying a "message of peace and friendship" with them.

"We received a positive response from the Afghan authorities," he added. The cleric added that the loss of the common man is not in anyone's interest.

Following contacts and negotiations, the ongoing tension would be defused, hoped Malik Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

A day earlier, four police personnel were martyred and as many others wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai Police Station of Lakki Marwat area.

Terrorists launched an armed assault on the police station from two sides. A fierce exchange of fire took place between the police and the outlaws that left four policemen dead and as many injured, reported Geo News.

The attackers escaped after the assault. Police have launched a search operation in the area for the saboteurs.

The law and order situation in KP has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.

According to a The News report, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers, reported Geo News.

At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP. Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks.

A dozen districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera came under attack in November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)