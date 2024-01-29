Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): As the political parties push for final election campaigns, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Uzma Bukhari warned the party activists and election candidates of strict disciplinary action against bringing animals like lions to rallies or at public places, Geo News reported.

This comes as supporters of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif bought along a lion the electoral symbol of PML-N as well as a tiger to his Lahore rally, the publication reported on Sunday.

A video of a lion in a cage placed in a mini truck patrolling the streets of Faisalabad went viral on the internet, which triggered large-scale criticism by netizens in general and animal rights activists in particular.

The incident took place in the PP-107 constituency, where PML-N candidate Khalid Pervez, in violation of party directions, showcased the lion during the rally.

Last week, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif took notice of bringing a real lion to the party's election rally in NA-130 and directed to send the animal back immediately.

He had also directed the party workers not to bring the big cat or any other animals to any rally of the PML-N.

PML-N's Bukhari admitted that the lion should not have been brought to the public rally. Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that the party's local leadership might not have received the directives of the three-time former prime minister.

Bukhari said that the party has taken notice of the incident, adding that Nawaz's instructions in this regard would formally be circulated on the party level to avoid such incidents in the future.

Moreover, Animal rights activist Aniza Khan Umarzai was of the view that the lion is a predator and the animal's behaviour is unpredictable, Geo News reported.

She said that the big cat could not be showcased publicly under the Local Government Public Safety Act.

The animal welfare activist said that the big cat should not be brought to public places under any circumstances.

She criticized local governments for not taking action over such incidents.

Umarzai said, "I do not know how local governments issue NOC for showcasing wild animals in public gatherings."

"The lion is a wild animal and it can attack you anytime. The attack can be fatal," she said, adding that the trend should be discouraged.

Umarzai underscored the need for proper implementation of acts related to animals' rights such as wildlife and safety acts. (ANI)

