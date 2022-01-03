Peshawar [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): In a showdown with the Imran Khan Government, the Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that they are fully prepared for the proposed Mehngai march on Islamabad.

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter to discuss the line of action for the proposed march towards the capital on March 23, Maulana Fazl said the participants agreed that the date of the march would not be changed due to the second phase of local government elections, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Israel Approves 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for People Over 60 and Medical Staff Amid Omicron Scare.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl dispelled the impression that his party's impressive performance in the local bodies election held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was because of the emerging situation in Afghanistan or deal with the establishment.

"We should not link results of the elections with the internal or external factors," he said, adding that the PDM always demanded free and fair elections, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Amsterdam Protest: Dutch Police Arrest 30 People at Anti-Lockdown Demonstration.

"The establishment remained neutral in the process and we appreciate its role," he said when asked whether his party had been given the level playing field in the polls or the establishment fulfilled the reported commitment it made with the Maulana at the time protest sit-in in Islamabad in December 2019.

He was optimistic that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) would again suffer defeat in the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

He said that victory of the JUI-F in the election was the victory of PDM and the people of KP expressed no trust in the PTI government and its policies, reported Dawn.

"The PTI will bite the dust in the second phase," he remarked.

After being defeated in the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the popularity of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government seems to be waning.

Last week, PTI suffered a major setback after the Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate won the seat for the post of Peshawar mayor in the local government elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported citing unofficial and unverified results.

When asked about the Taliban's removal of fencing on the Afghan border, the PDM president said that Pakistan should be extremely careful about new developments on the western border, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)