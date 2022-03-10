Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman exuded confidence in the success of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan as he claimed to have the support of over 172 members in the National Assembly (MNAs), local media reported.

The government's allies are not willing to support the premier anymore, Geo News reported quoting the PDM chief, who added that the fragmentation within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set in its central and provincial governments.

The PDM has contacts with PTI's allies, namely Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party, claimed Rehman.

Notably, PTI's allies have also not publicly announced their support to the ruling party but the federal ministers are claiming that PML-Q and MQM-P are with them, according to the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Thursday to meet his party lawmakers and garner support against the no-trust move by the Opposition, reported Samaa TV.

The developments come amid the growing voices against the Imran Khan regime over misgovernance and economic mismanagement.

The opposition parties are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday. However, Imran Khan is confident about the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure.

Notably, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs. (ANI)

