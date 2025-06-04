Karachi [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): Over 200 inmates escaped from Malir Jail in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday, with 111 still on the run. Authorities have arrested 27 more escapees, bringing the total number of recaptured prisoners to 105, with some returning voluntarily, reported ARY News.

A search operation is ongoing, including police raids at the homes of the fugitives.

Jail authorities confirmed that a case has been registered at Shah Latif Town police station regarding the jailbreak. Officials also stated that inmates who return voluntarily will be dealt with leniently.

The police department has formed separate teams to apprehend the escaped prisoners. However, two submachine guns (SMGs) snatched by inmates have not yet been recovered, and the prisoners responsible for seizing the arms have not been identified, police officials said.

Scores of escaped inmates have been returned to the jail by their families. An investigation team is collecting evidence from various spots within Malir Jail, including barracks and offices, while questioning prisoners about the arms snatching incident, reported ARY News.

Officials noted difficulties in the investigation due to the absence of CCTV cameras at the jail. Statements from jail staff have also been recorded as part of the inquiry.

Following the jailbreak, the Sindh government has relieved the IG Jails Sindh from duty and suspended the DIG Jails along with the Malir Jail Superintendent.

Sindh's senior minister Sharjeel Memon stated that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident. He added that fugitive prisoners who surrender within 24 hours will be treated leniently, while those who fail to do so will face punishment under jailbreak laws, including a seven-year jail term.

An inmate named Tahir Khan was killed while attempting to flee. Twelve other inmates sustained injuries and received medical treatment at a hospital, reported ARY News.

The incident highlights serious challenges to prison security in Karachi. (ANI)

