Balochistan [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the 'Baloch national movement', criticized the arrest of Baloch rights leader Mahrang Baloch and the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters by Pakistani security forces in Quetta.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We strongly condemn the violent pre-dawn crackdown by state security forces on peaceful protesters in Quetta. This ruthless assault, which included the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and several others, represents yet another act of state repression against the Baloch people."

Also Read | ChatGPT False Murder Claim: Arve Hjalmar Holmen From Norway Files Complaint Against AI Chatbot After It Claimed He Murdered His Children, OpenAI Responds.

Paank highlighted, "In the early hours of the morning, at approximately 5:30 AM, security forces stormed the sit-in, attacking peaceful demonstrators, including women and children. The authorities forcefully seized dead bodies that protesters had planned to offer funeral prayers for, further intensifying the grief of the victims' families. Dr. Mahrang Baloch and many others were violently dragged and arrested."

Paank condemns this overt state violence and calls for the immediate release of all those detained. They urged the international community, human rights groups, and global civil society to urgently address these human rights abuses and ensure accountability for those responsible. The world must not remain silent while the Baloch people endure ongoing repression and violence.

Also Read | What Is Euthanasia? Know All About Mercy Killing As UK Man Moves to Netherlands To Legally End His Life Due to Unbearable Pain of Living With Bipolar Disorder.

Police and state forces deployed tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition during the protest, leading to the deaths of three Baloch youths and leaving many others injured.

Recently, Niaz Baloch, the Coordinator of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Foreign Department and a Central Committee Member, drew attention to the troubling human rights conditions in Balochistan during the 58th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. In his speech, Niaz condemned the Pakistani state's systematic suppression of political opposition, highlighting serious breaches of basic freedoms.

The ongoing conflict in Balochistan, Pakistan, is driven by calls for increased political autonomy, greater control over natural resources, and improved socio-economic conditions. Baloch nationalist groups are advocating for independence or expanded rights, while the Pakistani government has responded with military actions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)