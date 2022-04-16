Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): The central leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) suggested their four members for different positions in the new government during the meeting held on Friday, local news reported.

The leaders of the PPP held a consultative session at the residence of PPP's President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the ministries for the new government.

The session was attended by PPP's President, PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and its senior leaders, ARY News reported.

The members suggested that the position of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) should be given to their member Sherry Rehman, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah should get the Communication department, Petroleum should be given to Naveed Qamar and the Ministry of Human Rights should be given to Shazia Marri.

According to the publication, PPP's three ministers are likely to get slots and four state ministers in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government.

The members also recommended giving the position of Ministry of Interior to the PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Planning and Development to Ahsan Iqbal, Information to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence/Water and Power to Khawaja Asif and Finance Adviser post to Miftah Ismail, reported ARY News.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, General-Secretary of Pakistan Democratic Movement is likely to get no ministry in the centre.

It was also recommended to give two ministries to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) including the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Earlier, according to sources, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to add 12 National Assembly members of PML-N and seven members of PPP to his federal cabinet.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) will get three ministries and a state minister portfolio while MQM-P will get the governorship of Sindh, PPP will get Punjab and JUI-F will get Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and BNP-M will get the governorship of Balochistan, according to Geo TV citing sources.

PM Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister on April 11, following the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion. (ANI)

