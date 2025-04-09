Peshawar, Apr 9 (PTI) The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday sought a response from the Ministry of Interior over the disruption and blocking of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) across the country.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who challenged the systematic disruptions and the nationwide blocking of the platform, arguing that such actions violate constitutional and legal rights.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Fazal-e-Subhan directed the Ministry of Interior to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The petitioner's counsel condemned that X serves as a vital platform for communication, public discourse and information sharing, especially for youth, journalists, businesses and even government officials.

He argued that blocking access to such a platform was detrimental to Pakistan's IT sector and to opportunities available to the country's youth.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had earlier indicated that directives to block the platform were issued by the Ministry of Interior.

