Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of allied parties of the government on Wednesday, Geo News reported citing well-placed sources.

Pakistan PM has called the meeting a day before when the Supreme Court will resume hearing a petition (on April 27) seeking to hold general elections in national and provincial assemblies simultaneously, as per the news report. The meeting of the ruling alliance will be held at Prime Minister's House at 12:30 PM Wednesday, Geo News reported citing sources. During the meeting, the participants will hold discussions on the "current political situation and devise a future strategy."

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to take all the allies on board over the expected talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the election date, according to the Geo News report.

Speaking on the Geo News programme, Naya Pakistan, on April 21, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the ruling alliance made contact with PTI on April 20 to end the "ongoing political crisis" in Pakistan.

On April 20, the apex court adjourned the hearing of the petition till April 27 after Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP had assured the court that they will sit with PTI and find a solution on the date of the polls.

Notably, the three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked for a progress report on April 27 about the upcoming meeting of political leaders scheduled for April 26. The ruling allies hit a snag over holding talks with PTI on April 18, Geo News reported citing sources.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition partners held a meeting in Islamabad after Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting to discuss Pakistan's political situation, as per the news report. During the meeting, a disagreement took place among the parties in the coalition government over holding dialogue with PTI.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasised on holding talks with the opposition and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Chaudhry Salik, and Mohsin Dawar supported him, sources said as per the Geo News report. However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) were against the move. (ANI)

