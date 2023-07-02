Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): A Pakistan policeman was injured on Sunday in firing by 'drug peddlers' near Purana Golimar River in Karachi, ARY News reported citing the police.

According to witnesses, the cop was standing alone in the area when unidentified attackers opened fire on him.

The police expressed suspicions that drug peddlers shot the cop posted in the Nazimabad area, which is a Nazimabad is a suburb of Karachi, Pakistan.

Soon after the incident took place, the injured policeman was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. Rangers and police officers rushed to the site in large numbers.

Meanwhile, yesterday another similar incident took place in which, a cop sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the Civil Line police station in Quetta.

On the third day of Eidul Azha, unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta before fleeing the area, according to ARY News. (ANI)

