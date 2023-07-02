Mumbai, July 2: Following the recent tragic event involving the OceanGate vessel Titan, renowned submersible manufacturer OceanGate has unexpectedly announced new expedition dates on their website. Despite the heart-wrenching loss of all five passengers in the incident, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to exploration and has scheduled two upcoming excursions for 2024.

The firm has made a surprising announcement, scheduling two expeditions for 2024. The first tour is slated to occur from June 12 to June 20, followed by the second trip scheduled between June 21 and June 29. These expedition dates, as indicated on the company's website, demonstrate OceanGate's determination to press forward despite the recent tragedy. Did The Simpsons Predict the OceanGate Titanic Incident? The Viral Clip From the Series Will Have You Thinking So (Watch Video).

Each expedition has been priced at $250,000 per person, which covers various services. This cost includes one submersible dive, private accommodations, training, and expedition gear. Additionally, participants will receive meals onboard throughout the eight-day duration of the odyssey. Notably, OceanGate has arranged for Wi-Fi facilities on board, ensuring that participants can stay connected during their immersive experience beneath the ocean's depths.

These two expeditions will embark on a dive towards the legendary wreckage of the Titanic, located 380 miles offshore and resting at a depth of 3,800 meters below the surface of the Atlantic coast of Canada. Participants will be treated to an unmatched and thrilling experience, exploring the historic site firsthand. The journey guarantees a blend of scientific discovery and exhilaration that is truly unparalleled. James Cameron Opens Up About the OceanGate Submersible Incident, Says He Finds the Situation Similar to the Titanic Disaster.

Recent reports indicated that OceanGate made the decision to close its headquarters in Everett, Washington State, earlier this week. The shocking incident occurred on June 18 when it was confirmed that the vessels had imploded, and all five people on board were killed instantly. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were tragically passed away in the accident.

