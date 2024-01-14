Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming general elections, Raja Riaz, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), withdrew his candidature papers on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly had withdrawn his nomination papers from NA-105.

For the NA-104 (Faisalabad-X) National Assembly constituency, Raja Riaz has submitted his candidature papers.

Later, when speaking with the media, he declared that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a party that supported the people and had not changed its seats with any other party. "Whoever gets the tick will contest the election," he added, according to ARY News.

He said that since 22 candidates from NA-104 had already filed their nomination papers, no one was detaining those who had done so.

Notably, the general elections are scheduled for February 8.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections.

Now, they can submit their applications until January 20. (ANI)

