Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, calling on people to follow precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Taking to Twitter, Alvi informed that he had sore throat since four to five days and a mild fever.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," the President said.

"Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs," he added.

The president tested positive the same day the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly three months, as per local media.

Pakistan has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases in a single day on Thursday.

"Statistics 6 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585 Positive Cases: 1085 Positivity %: 2.32% Deaths :5 Patients on Critical Care: 636," Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre tweeted.

According to Dawn, President Alvi had first tested positive for the virus on March 29 last year. At the time, he had said that he had only received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

