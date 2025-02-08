Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Protests have erupted in Balochistan over the recent forcible abduction of a Baloch woman, Asma Baloch.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a leading human rights body in Pakistan, expressed anguish over the rising cases of abductions in the country and called on all sections of society to raise their voices against the increasing atrocities committed against the Baloch people.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Meet US President Donald Trump Next Week; Co-Chair AI Summit in France With Prez Emmanuel Macron.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Oppression and anguish overwhelming the Baloch families continues despite protests and demands for justice in Khuzdar and Kharan districts of Balochistan. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee Khuzdar Zone and the family of forcibly abducted Asma Baloch have been protesting for the past 38 hours, blocking the main highway (N-25). They have made it clear that highway would be blocked until the safe recovery of their daughter and justice against perpetrators who are under the patronage of tribal sardar and intelligence agencies."

The committee highlighted how a complete shutter-down strike was observed, and a rally was held by the people to draw attention to the issue.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth, Mukesh Ambani, Other Top Professionals as Part of Advisory Board of WAVES Summit (Watch Video).

BYC also brought attention to the ongoing sit-in protest by the family of missing individuals Mubarak Baloch and his younger brother, Hazrat Ali Baloch, which has entered its third day.

"BYC demands immediate and safe recovery of Asma Baloch, Mubarak Baloch and Hafiz Baloch. Otherwise, in case of inaction, BYC would announce next course of action and expand the protest. Additionally, we strongly appeal to the Baloch nation to rise and stand against this inhumane and immoral act. All factions of the society including scholars, activists, religious figures, intellectuals, lawyers and others must speak against this systematic genocide destroying our national fabric", the post said in its concluding remarks.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1887922722468172091

Organiser of the BYC, Mahrang Baloch also expressed anguish over these recent abductions.

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1887895206806081835

"Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are rampant. Pakistan's security forces and their allied militias operate with impunity, while the international community largely remains silent in the face of this ongoing brutality", Mahrang Baloch said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)