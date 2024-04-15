Lahore [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Mehmood Basra expressed confidence in his party and said that PTI-backed candidates will emerge victorious in the by-election through the power of the vote, The Nation reported.

Further, Basra claims that the electorate has previously supported PTI candidates and is expected to do so again in the upcoming elections.

"PTI candidates will sweep all the seats, including Lahore," Punjab Information Secretary said.

According to The Nation, Basra claims that the people of Lahore will respond to PTI founder chairman Imran Khan's call to participate in the upcoming by-elections on April 21, to vote for Muhammad Khan Madani, the candidate of PP 147, Hafiz Zeeshan from PP 149, Monis Elahi from PP 158, Chaudhry Yusuf Mayo from PP 164, and Mian Shehzad Farooq from NA 119.

Later on, Basra added that Muhammad Khan Madani, Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, Monis Elahi, Chaudhry Yusuf Mayo and Mian Shahzad Farooq are conveying the message of PTI founder Imran Khan from door-to-door to the people of their respective constituencies and are rallying support for PTI.

The candidates said that the people of their constituencies are excited to vote for PTI candidates and make them successful in electoral battle. By the grace of Allah, the candidates supported by PTI will win on April 21, he added, as per The Nation.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of 239 candidates will contest 23 vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies in the upcoming bye-elections on April 21, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ECP official said that a total of 23 candidates were vying for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while 154 candidates were seeking their fortunes in Punjab. In Sindh, Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80.

ARY News reported that twelve contenders are in the running for the empty seats in the Balochistan Assembly. The Commission has scheduled to commence printing the ballot papers for the by-elections upon the finalisation of candidate lists by the relevant returning officers on March 30.

On March 13, the Commission announced the schedule for by-elections across 23 National and Provincial Assembly seats.

These elections encompass six National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, one seat in the Sindh Assembly and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21, he said. (ANI)

