Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that the family of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan would be provided a copy of his medical report after the party staged a day-long sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, according to Dawn.

Speaking to reporters outside the apex court on Friday, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated, "As you know, we have been outside the SC building all day." He was joined by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

Raja said PTI lawmakers also participated in the sit-in and noted that a similar protest had been staged outside Adiala jail on Thursday night, lasting until 3 am on Friday. Stressing the party's concerns, he remarked, "There is nothing more important for us than Imran Khan Sahib's health," adding that reports circulating about the former premier's condition were "unsatisfactory".

He alleged that Imran had been taken to hospital without the family being informed. "And then lies are told. For five days, they say that no such incident has happened," Raja told the media.

The protest followed confirmation by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar that Imran had undergone treatment for an eye ailment last week at Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was taken for a "20-minute" medical procedure on the night of January 24, Dawn reported.

Raja said he remained in contact throughout the day with the chief justice, court staff and the attorney general. However, he described the outcome as "unsatisfactory". He explained that Imran's medical records -- including details of the examination at Pims and earlier jail diagnostics -- would be handed over to Imran in a sealed envelope, with a copy provided to his sisters. "When this report comes in front of us, then the family will decide whether the medical treatment being provided is satisfactory or not," he said, adding that future treatment decisions would rest with the family.

Calling Imran's detention wrongful, Raja said the party would continue protests to secure visitation rights. He also announced consultations with Senate opposition leader Abbas and National Assembly opposition leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai to determine the next steps.

"So with their consultation, the PTI's political party will decide the future course of action. We do not accept this current situation. Receiving the medical report is necessary," Raja said.

However, no concrete plan emerged after PTI's political committee met leaders of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP). In a video statement issued later, Achakzai described the health reports as a "diversion" from the nationwide protest scheduled for February 8, saying, "I can say for certain that Imran Khan's health is not as bad as it is being portrayed. Propaganda is being carried out," while urging supporters not to back away from the planned mobilisation, Dawn noted.

Earlier in the day, PTI workers and lawmakers camped outside the apex court, with Afridi arriving in the morning after leading a sit-in outside Adiala jail through the night. Addressing reporters, Afridi said, "The whole nation is concerned about the health of the country's most popular leader, Imran Khan," and added that efforts were underway to arrange a meeting between Imran and his personal physicians.

Afridi also claimed that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's cases had not been listed for a year, asserting, "Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's cases have not been listed for one year. If the cases are listed today and we are provided justice, Khan Sahib and Bushra Bibi, along with other leaders, will be released from prison within half an hour."

After reaching the Supreme Court, Raja and party lawmaker Sardar Latif Khosa met the registrar and the attorney general, seeking access to Imran's medical report. Khosa later told the media that he had reminded officials of their constitutional obligations, stating, "He (CJP) has taken an oath that implementation of the Constitution and basic rights [of people] is his basic responsibility. He is the protector of basic rights of Pakistanis." Khosa also disputed the duration of the eye procedure, claiming it lasted "2.5 hours", and warned that Imran's health was PTI's "red line". ".

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and party leader Babar Awan addressed reporters at KP House, saying their sole focus was Imran's health. Referring to his brief hospitalisation, Gohar said, "Secrecy is cancer to democracy. His (Imran Khan's) family is worried due to his health," and demanded that doctors from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital be allowed to examine him.

Awan warned that if Imran's medical report was not made public, "it will have grave consequences", adding that party workers and supporters remained deeply anxious over the former premier's condition, Dawn reported. (ANI)

