Islamabad [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): The parliamentary committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday urged former prime minister Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis for donations to support flood-hit people in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the committee expressed concern that the international community had shown little interest in supporting Pakistan after the floods. It was decided that funds should be raised through the KP government to provide relief.

The committee also endorsed Imran Khan's decision to boycott the by-elections and resign from parliamentary committees.

"However, as the international community has hardly shown any interest in supporting the flood victims, the committee decided to urge Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis to donate funds for their support," PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn.

Qaiser said that overseas Pakistanis would be asked to transfer funds either to the KP government or to charity organisations of Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

"We fear that the crops will be badly affected due to floods, and next year there will be enormous pressure on the rupee as the government will have to import food items, including wheat and rice," he added.

Explaining the decision further, Qaiser noted that PTI members of parliament would attend sessions of the Senate and National Assembly and then walk out in protest. He added that "the country lacked democracy, which was leading to continuous problems and growing security issues."

Meanwhile, a planned PTI media interaction with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at KP House in Islamabad was cancelled after heavy rain disrupted the event.

According to Dawn, strong winds dislodged the canopy set up in the lawn, forcing organisers to call off the meeting. Media persons were later informed that the session could not be held.

The developments come amid PTI's continued push to highlight political and humanitarian challenges in Pakistan. (ANI)

