Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will announce the relief package for the province.

While addressing the public rally in Dharampura, for the upcoming re-election in Punjab, said that the present government had increased the petrol and diesel price to save the country from bankruptcy, ARY News reported.

During the rally, she blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for signing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions.

PML-N Vice President claimed that Shehbaz Sharif's government will reduce petroleum product costs when the prices will decrease in the international market.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had eliminated the menace of load-shedding in 2018 and gave the nation mega projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Metro Bus Services and Motorways.

Maryam Nawaz also said that the country had gotten rid of IMF in 2016 but Pakistan was facing economic troubles once again due to the ineligibility of former-PM Imran Khan, according to ARY News.

Maryam Nawaz said that the nation will vote for PML-N for their rights and the development of the country.

Earlier in the rally, Maryam Nawaz said that Punjab will wipe out Imran Khan in the upcoming election, local media reported.

She also said that on July 17, which was earlier scheduled for provincial re-election but now the new date is July 22, "Punjab would wipe out Imran Khan's politics."

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran khan lost his sense as soon as he lost the Prime Minister post, Geo news reported.

"He is the first politician in the country's 70-year history who has asked the 'neutrals' (referring to Army) to bring him back to power," Maryam Nawaz said.

Maryam Nawaz then criticised former first lady Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi and said that these two were Khan's "mega projects" whose money trails directly led to Bani Gala.

Earlier, Nawaz addressed a public gathering in Lahore's PP-167 constituency and claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had told the coalition government that they don't trust the country because of "fitna" referred to Imran Khan.

Nawaz termed the agreement, which is signed between the Fund and "fitna" Khan, as a "bad deal" and also said that the former Prime Minister took a U-turn by breaching the clauses that Pakistan agreed with the global lender.

During her speech, PML-N Vice President claimed that the party supporters from the constituency present in Green Town are more as compared to the number of people attending Khan's "historic rally" on the Parade ground in Islamabad. (ANI)

